Capitals face the Kings in a non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Kings (19-9-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (22-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -135, Kings +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals face the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup.

Washington is 22-8-2 overall and 10-4-2 at home. The Capitals have given up 84 goals while scoring 121 for a +37 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has gone 9-7-4 on the road and 19-9-5 overall. The Kings have a 9-0-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliaksei Protas has scored 12 goals with 15 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 16 goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press