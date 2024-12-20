Ducks host the Avalanche after Vatrano’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (19-15, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-14-4, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -223, Ducks +186; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Colorado Avalanche after Frank Vatrano’s two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Ducks’ 3-2 win.

Anaheim is 12-14-4 overall and 6-9-1 in home games. The Ducks have a -18 scoring differential, with 73 total goals scored and 91 conceded.

Colorado has gone 11-7-0 in road games and 19-15 overall. The Avalanche have a 16-5-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime. Ross Colton scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has nine goals and 16 assists for the Ducks. Vatrano has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 13 goals and 39 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press