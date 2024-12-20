Kings visit the Predators after Kopitar’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (19-9-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (9-17-7, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Nashville Predators after Anze Kopitar’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Kings’ 7-3 win.

Nashville has a 9-17-7 record overall and a 6-7-3 record on its home ice. The Predators have gone 1-10-2 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Los Angeles is 9-7-3 in road games and 19-9-4 overall. The Kings have given up 81 goals while scoring 101 for a +20 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Kings won 3-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has nine goals and 11 assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kopitar has 10 goals and 27 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 2-5-3, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press