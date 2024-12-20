LA Galaxy trade MLS Cup MVP Gastón Brugman to Nashville, 12 days after winning the title

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy traded MLS Cup Final MVP Gastón Brugman to Nashville on Thursday, just 12 days after the Uruguayan midfielder led the club to its record sixth league championship.

The Galaxy acquired midfielder Sean Davis from Nashville, which will retain a portion of Davis’ salary budget charge for next year.

Brugman was named the MVP of MLS’ championship match for his splendid performance filling in for injured star Riqui Puig in the Galaxy’s 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Dec. 7. Brugman commanded the game from midfield, and he set up the Galaxy’s first goal with a superb long pass to Joseph Paintsil.

But before his dramatic return to a major role in the title match, Brugman had played a diminished role under coach Greg Vanney. Brugman began the season as a starter in midfield, but the Galaxy had used him mostly as a substitute since midseason.

The 32-year-old Brugman had no goals and five assists for the Galaxy last season, his third with the club. He recorded six goals and 10 assists in 71 career appearances for the Galaxy, making 55 starts and regularly struggling with injuries.

“To maintain a championship-caliber roster in Major League Soccer, teams are often forced to make difficult contractual decisions, and today’s trade is evidence of that” Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said in a statement. “Gastón is a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and an even better person. He made countless contributions to the Galaxy on the field and in the locker room during his time with the club, and none was more important than his 2024 MLS Cup MVP performance earlier this month.”

Davis has five goals and 27 assists in 263 career MLS appearances for the Red Bulls and Nashville. He had one assist in 25 matches last season.

Nashville will receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Galaxy if Davis meets certain performance metrics.

