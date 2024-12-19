Flyers take on the Kings in a non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Kings (18-9-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-14-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -154, Flyers +129; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings face off in a non-conference matchup.

Philadelphia has a 7-8-1 record in home games and a 14-14-4 record overall. The Flyers have allowed 110 goals while scoring 94 for a -16 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has gone 8-7-3 on the road and 18-9-4 overall. The Kings have a 9-0-1 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 16 goals and 21 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has six goals over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 16 goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press