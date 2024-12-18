San Jose and Colorado face off in Western Conference action

Colorado Avalanche (18-15, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-18-5, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Colorado Avalanche in Western Conference play.

San Jose is 6-8-1 at home and 11-18-5 overall. The Sharks are fifth in the league with 131 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Colorado is 18-15 overall and 10-7-0 in road games. The Avalanche are 8-1-0 in games decided by a goal.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 4-1. Ross Colton scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has 11 goals and 21 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has nine goals and 29 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has seven goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press