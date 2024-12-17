The Unify League is soccer’s latest incarnation of a breakaway European Super League View Photo

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Organizers of a breakaway European Super League have revealed new plans to create a rival to the Champions League.

The Unify League is the latest incarnation of a proposed elite competition for the biggest soccer clubs in Europe. It comes after the launch of a Super League in 2021 collapsed when clubs backed out in the face of angry fan protests.

Madrid-based A22-Sports Management said Tuesday it has submitted proposals to governing bodies UEFA and FIFA for official recognition of its proposed competition.

“Now is the time for all stakeholders, including UEFA and FIFA, to bring real innovation that prioritizes fan experience and affordability, player welfare and match competitiveness,” said A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled last year that UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for a Super League.

In 2021 a group of 12 of Europe’s most storied clubs announced plans to create a new league that would have effectively replaced the Champions League — Europe’s elite club tournament. The controversial plans, which were met with fury from fans and politicians, would have seen 15 top clubs protected from relegation and providing guaranteed entry of teams regardless of their success in national competitions.

A22 launched a revised format last year with promotion, relegation and exit from the competition.

Latest plans would include 96 clubs with qualification “based on annual performance in domestic leagues,” the company said.

