Pittsburgh takes on Los Angeles in a non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Kings (18-9-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-14-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup.

Pittsburgh has an 8-7-2 record in home games and a 13-14-5 record overall. The Penguins are 11-3-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Los Angeles is 18-9-3 overall and 8-7-2 in road games. The Kings have a 5-1-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has eight goals and 22 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 15 goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has scored three goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Kings: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press