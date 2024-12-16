San Jose and Winnipeg hit the ice in Western Conference play

Winnipeg Jets (22-9-1, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-17-5, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets square off in Western Conference action.

San Jose has an 11-17-5 record overall and a 6-7-1 record on its home ice. The Sharks have committed 129 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

Winnipeg has an 11-6-0 record in road games and a 22-9-1 record overall. The Jets have a 13-5-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Jets won 8-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 12 goals and eight assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has three goals and 27 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press