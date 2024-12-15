Violent scenes in Glasgow city center ahead of Scottish League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers

Violent scenes in Glasgow city center ahead of Scottish League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers View Photo

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Police said missiles were thrown at officers during violent scenes in Glasgow on Sunday ahead of the Scottish League Cup final between rivals Celtic and Rangers.

Police said there were also reports of broken windows and that officers would use stop and search powers to “prevent disorder and serious violence.”

Videos shared on social media appeared to show flares let off in Glasgow city center and gangs of masked people running through the streets. Some shoppers could be seen taking cover in a store entrance as people charged past.

“We have dealt with a number of incidents in Glasgow city center today involving individuals engaging in disorder and violence across the city,” chief superintendent Stevie Dolan said in a statement. “The use of weapons or violence will not be tolerated and officers will take action where necessary to ensure safety.

“It impacts other members of the public and the vast majority of football supporters who want to enjoy the cup final event safely.”

Celtic and Rangers are both based in Glasgow and have one of the fiercest rivalries in British soccer.

They were playing in the Scottish League Cup final at the country’s national stadium, Hampden Park. Celtic won 5-4 on penalties, with the game having ended 3-3 after extra time.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer