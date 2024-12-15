Ismaila Sarr’s double helps Crystal Palace to 3-1 win against Brighton View Photo

Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Brighton 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The forward also provided an assist for Trevoh Chalobah in the win at the Amex Stadium, which lifted Palace four points clear of the relegation zone.

Victory would have moved Brighton level on points with fifth-place Manchester City ahead of its derby against Manchester United later Sunday. But the loss left Fabian Hurzeler’s team ninth and without a win in four matches.

Palace went ahead in the 27th minute through Chalobah, and Sarr doubled the lead for the visitors in the 33rd.

Sarr scored his second in the 82nd before Marc Guehi’s own-goal pulled one back for Brighton. It was Guehi’s second own-goal in his last four games.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer