New York takes on Los Angeles in a non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Kings (17-9-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-12-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup.

New York has gone 7-7-1 in home games and 15-12-1 overall. The Rangers are 12-4-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles is 17-9-3 overall and 7-7-2 on the road. The Kings are 5-1-2 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Cuylle has scored 10 goals with 12 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Alex Laferriere has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press