Anaheim brings losing streak into matchup with Columbus

Anaheim Ducks (10-14-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-13-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus has an 8-4-2 record in home games and a 12-13-4 record overall. The Blue Jackets have conceded 103 goals while scoring 96 for a -7 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 5-5-3 in road games and 10-14-4 overall. The Ducks have conceded 86 goals while scoring 66 for a -20 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 10 goals with 20 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan Strome has five goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press