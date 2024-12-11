Red Bull Arena becomes Sports Illustrated Stadium in 13-year naming rights deal with MLS team

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Red Bull Arena has become Sports Illustrated Stadium in a 13-year partnership agreement announced Wednesday by the Major League Soccer runner-up.

The 25,000-seat soccer specific stadium had been called Red Bull Arena since it opened in 2010. It is the home of the MLS team owned since 2006 by Red Bull GmbH, which also controls RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

The venue is envisioned as a training site during the 2026 World Cup for teams preparing for matches at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sports Illustrated Tickets will take over as the official ticketing partner for all events at the stadium starting in 2026. That includes all Red Bulls and NJ/NY Gotham FC home matches, as well as international soccer games, youth events, concerts, watch parties and other events held at the stadium.

The Red Bulls lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday in the MLS Cup championship.

Authentic Brands Group is the owner of the Sports Illustrated brand. Sports Illustrated Tickets launched in 2021.

