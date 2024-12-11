Kings bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Devils

Los Angeles Kings (17-8-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (18-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings are looking to keep a six-game win streak alive when they play the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey has an 18-10-3 record overall and a 7-6-3 record on its home ice. The Devils have committed 117 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Los Angeles has a 7-6-2 record on the road and a 17-8-3 record overall. The Kings have a 5-1-2 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 15 goals and 12 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Laferriere has 12 goals and nine assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press