Sharks bring losing streak into matchup with the Blues

San Jose Sharks (10-16-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-13-2, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to break their three-game losing streak with a win over the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has a 5-6-1 record in home games and a 14-13-2 record overall. The Blues have a -14 scoring differential, with 76 total goals scored and 90 given up.

San Jose has a 10-16-5 record overall and a 4-10-4 record in road games. The Sharks have committed 117 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Blues won 3-2 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 10 goals and 14 assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

William Eklund has five goals and 19 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press