Ducks take on the Senators after Terry’s 2-goal performance

Anaheim Ducks (10-12-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (12-13-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Ottawa Senators after Troy Terry’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Ducks’ 3-2 shootout loss.

Ottawa has a 12-13-2 record overall and an 8-6-1 record in home games. The Senators have gone 11-3-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Anaheim is 5-3-3 in road games and 10-12-4 overall. The Ducks have a 3-5-2 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 4-3 in a shootout. Terry scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 10 goals and 24 assists for the Senators. Adam Gaudette has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Ryan Strome has five goals and seven assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press