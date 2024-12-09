Kings take win streak into matchup against the Islanders

Los Angeles Kings (16-8-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-11-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will look to keep a five-game win streak alive when they play the New York Islanders.

New York is 11-11-7 overall and 5-6-2 at home. The Islanders have a -11 scoring differential, with 75 total goals scored and 86 conceded.

Los Angeles has a 6-6-2 record on the road and a 16-8-3 record overall. The Kings have a 14-0-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has scored 10 goals with seven assists for the Islanders. Simon Holmstrom has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has scored three goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press