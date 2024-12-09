Carolina hosts San Jose following Svechnikov’s 2-goal showing

San Jose Sharks (10-15-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (17-9-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the San Jose Sharks after Andrei Svechnikov’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Hurricanes’ 4-3 loss.

Carolina is 17-9-1 overall and 10-3-0 at home. The Hurricanes are 8-3-0 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

San Jose is 4-9-4 on the road and 10-15-5 overall. The Sharks have a -22 scoring differential, with 82 total goals scored and 104 given up.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has seven goals and 22 assists for the Hurricanes. Svechnikov has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has 10 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has scored four goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press