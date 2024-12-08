Anaheim takes road win streak into matchup with Montreal

Anaheim Ducks (10-12-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-14-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they play the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal has a 7-6-2 record in home games and a 10-14-3 record overall. The Canadiens have gone 5-7-2 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Anaheim has gone 5-3-2 in road games and 10-12-3 overall. The Ducks have a 9-0-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Hutson has 16 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has six goals and six assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press