In his third straight MLS Cup final, goalkeeper John McCarthy delivers a title for LA Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Only one team ended up expressing interest in John McCarthy during the offseason last year.

It ended up paying off for both.

McCarthy helped deliver an MLS Cup title to the LA Galaxy on Saturday, making four saves in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

It was the third straight year McCarthy has been in the final after appearances with Los Angeles Football Club in 2022 and ’23.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be in three. Winning two out of three is amazing, but winning today means everything,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy was the MVP of the 2022 MLS Cup final, when he came in during extra time for LAFC after Maxime Crépeau broke his leg while committing a red-card foul on a breakaway attempt by Philadelphia’s Cory Burke.

McCarthy stopped two penalty kicks to deliver LAFC its first championship. He was on the bench last year for LAFC when Columbus won to dash hopes of a repeat title.

Galaxy coach Greg Vanney and general manager Will Kuntz targeted McCarthy during the offseason, not only for his experience, but his swagger.

“It’s not like I was sitting there with 20 different teams to pick and choose. I’m grateful for Will to give me the opportunity to compete. And that’s all I ask for. At the end of the day, all I care about is winning. They gave me belief,” McCarthy said.

Saturday was McCarthy’s 24th win in his 38th start. He had a 1.29 goals against average this season and posted a 24-8-6 mark across all competitions.

“We just felt going into this season, we needed a guy with a big personality, loud voice and with a big presence. It needed to be someone with experience. And right from the start, I think John showed that just his maturity and again his personality,” Vanney said. “When the ball comes back to John, he’s making a decision either to clear the ball or to pass it. And he doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. He’s trying to make the decision that he thinks is best for him. He’s not trying to please anyone in the situation.”

The Red Bulls didn’t have many prime opportunities to score. Sean Nealis scored in the 28th minute on a volley from the penalty area after the Galaxy were unable to clear it out of the box after a Red Bulls corner kick.

Red Bulls captain Emil Forsberg had a chance to tie in the 72nd minute, but hit the outside of the post. New York had a couple loose balls in the penalty area during extra time, but McCarthy was able to track them down.

“To win for one of the most historic clubs in MLS, it’s awesome and lift the trophy,” McCarthy said. ___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer