Minnesota brings 5-game win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Minnesota Wild (18-4-4, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (15-8-3, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -141, Wild +119; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild are looking to keep their five-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 9-2-1 record in home games and a 15-8-3 record overall. The Kings have gone 5-1-2 in games decided by a single goal.

Minnesota has an 18-4-4 record overall and an 11-1-3 record on the road. The Wild have gone 16-1-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Kings won 5-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Laferriere has 11 goals and nine assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 17 goals and 25 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press