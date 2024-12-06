Original MLS clubs LA Galaxy, NY Red Bulls cap their amazing turnarounds with showdown for MLS Cup

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls have been Major League Soccer mainstays since the league’s inaugural season in 1996, signing glamorous players and regularly competing for championships through years of success and setbacks in a league that’s perpetually improving and expanding.

Yet just a year ago, both of these clubs appeared to be a very long way from the stage they’ll share Saturday in the MLS Cup Final.

The Galaxy were one of MLS’ worst teams after a season of internal turmoil and public fan dissent, while the Red Bulls were merely a steady mediocrity seeking yet another coach to chart a new direction.

A year later, these MLS founders are meeting in the league’s first Cup final between teams from North America’s two biggest markets.

“Two original clubs being able to put themselves in this situation, I think it’s great,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “To see two clubs that have been at it as long as this league has been around be here, I think it’s a special moment. Couldn’t be two more different and contrasting styles as well, which could make for an interesting game, and I would imagine a high-intensity game.”

Everything changed in 2024 after a dismal decade for the Galaxy, who are favored to cap their transformation by winning their team’s record sixth MLS championship with a roster that’s dramatically different from its past few groups — albeit with one massive injury absence in the final.

The transformation of the Red Bulls happened only in the postseason, when a team that hadn’t won a playoff game since 2017 suddenly turned into world-beaters under rookie coach Sandro Schwarz. New York struggled through the final three months of league play with only two wins before posting road playoff victories over defending champ Columbus, archrival New York City FC and conference finalist Orlando to storm into the Cup final.

“We know about the history (of our club), and we know tomorrow will define what that could mean,” Schwarz said Friday. “To feel the pressure for tomorrow, it’s necessary, because it’s a final, and without pressure it’s not possible to bring the best quality on the field.”

The Red Bulls have never won an MLS Cup, only reaching the championship match once before. What’s more, they’ve somehow never won a Cup in any tournament, although they’ve collected three Supporters’ Shields for MLS’ best regular-season record.

The Galaxy’s trophy case is large and loaded, and those five MLS Cups are on the top shelf.

But not much of that team success happened in the past decade for the club that famously brought David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard and many other international stars to Hollywood.

In fact, this season has ended a grim era for the Galaxy, who haven’t lost all year at their frequently renamed home stadium — which was the site of protests and boycotts just a year ago. The club’s fans were tired of LA’s steady underachievement and ineptitude in the front office run by team president Chris Klein, who was fired in May 2023.

One year ago Thursday, the Galaxy hired Will Kuntz, a longtime Los Angeles FC executive who engineered his new club’s roster transformation, most dramatically by landing new designated players Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil — two international talents that LAFC also had in its sights.

“I give Will and the group up there a ton of credit,” Vanney said. “It’s one thing to have players you like, and it’s a whole other thing to get them here and get them to connect with your group.”

Pec and Paintsil combined for 32 goals and 27 assists while boosting the incumbent talents of striker Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig, the gifted Barcelona product who runs the offense from the midfield. The Galaxy clicked in the postseason, scoring a jaw-dropping 16 goals in four matches.

Puig has been the Galaxy’s most important player all season, but he won’t be in the MLS Cup Final after tearing a knee ligament late in last week’s conference final victory over Seattle. The loss of Puig — who somehow kept playing on his injured knee, and even delivered the game-winning pass to Joveljic — makes the Galaxy even more difficult to anticipate.

“He played a lot in the regular season, so it was not so easy to analyze all these games now without him,” Schwarz said. “But the main focus is to analyze what we need to do, because it’s not clear now how they’re playing without him.”

The Galaxy could give some of Puig’s responsibilities to Marco Reus, the longtime Dortmund standout who joined LA in August. Reus is nursing a hamstring injury, but Vanney expects him to play.

