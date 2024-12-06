Florida hosts San Jose in a non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (10-14-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-9-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the San Jose Sharks in a non-conference matchup.

Florida has a 16-9-2 record overall and an 8-5-1 record on its home ice. The Panthers have scored 102 total goals (3.8 per game) to lead the NHL.

San Jose has gone 4-8-4 in road games and 10-14-5 overall. The Sharks rank ninth in NHL play with 107 total penalties (averaging 3.7 per game).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 19 goals and 18 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Fabian Zetterlund has nine goals and 11 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press