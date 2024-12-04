San Jose brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Tampa Bay

San Jose Sharks (10-13-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-9-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 12-9-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record in home games. The Lightning have a +14 scoring differential, with 86 total goals scored and 72 conceded.

San Jose is 4-7-4 in road games and 10-13-5 overall. The Sharks rank eighth in league play with 105 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 12 goals and 21 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has eight goals over the past 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has 10 goals and 19 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has scored five goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press