Kings look to keep win streak alive, host the Stars

Dallas Stars (16-8, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-8-3, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Dallas Stars with a three win streak on the line.

Los Angeles has a 14-8-3 record overall and an 8-2-1 record in home games. The Kings serve 9.5 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in NHL play.

Dallas has a 6-6-0 record on the road and a 16-8 record overall. The Stars have a 12-2-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored eight goals with 21 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Matt Duchene has 12 goals and 16 assists for the Stars. Mason Marchment has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press