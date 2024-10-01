San Jose Earthquakes host Dallas on 4-game home losing streak

FC Dallas (10-14-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-23-3, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE San Jose +144, FC Dallas +167, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes play Dallas looking to end a four-game home slide.

The Earthquakes are 4-19-3 in conference play. The Earthquakes are 3-2-0 when they record at least three goals.

Dallas is 9-9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 4-10 record in one-goal games.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Dallas won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amahl Pellegrino has seven goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.

Petar Musa has 15 goals and two assists for Dallas. Paul Arriola has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-7-1, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Dallas: 4-4-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Preston Judd (injured), Ousseni Bouda (injured), William Jacob Richmond (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Liam Fraser (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Asier Illarramendi Andonegi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press