Colorado Rapids bring home winning streak into matchup against the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (17-7-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (15-11-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Colorado +117, Los Angeles +180, Draw +290; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host the LA Galaxy trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

The Rapids are 12-10-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids have an 8-5 record in matches decided by one goal.

The Galaxy are 15-6-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are third in the league with 62 goals led by Dejan Joveljic with 13.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Navarro has 14 goals and one assist for the Rapids. Jonathan Lewis has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Joveljic has scored 13 goals and added five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Galaxy: 6-4-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 6.4 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Adam James Beaudry (injured), Cole Bassett (injured), Sam Vines (injured), Kevin Cabral (injured).

Galaxy: Martin Caceres (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press