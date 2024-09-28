FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper for 2 matches in World Cup qualifying View Photo

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina’s soccer association (AFA) said on Friday that FIFA suspended goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for two matches of South American World Cup qualifying in October.

The decision rules out the 32-year-old from official games in the round-robin competition against Venezuela and Bolivia on Oct. 10 and 15.

AFA said in a statement that FIFA’s disciplinary commission sanctioned Martínez due to incidents in two World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month. The soccer body did not describe which incidents led to the punishment.

Martínez made an obscene gesture after his team’s 3-0 win against Chile by holding the Copa America trophy close to his genitals, as he did after the South American team lifted the World Cup title in Qatar in the end of 2022.

Later, he slapped a local cameraman after Argentina’s 2-1 defeat against Colombia in Barranquilla.

Argentina’s soccer body said it “absolutely disagrees” with FIFA’s decision.

Argentina leads South American World Cup qualifying with 18 points after eight games, followed by Colombia (16) and Uruguay (15).

