CF Montreal plays the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout victory

San Jose Earthquakes (5-22-3, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (8-12-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Montreal -120, San Jose +271, Draw +295; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 2-0, CF Montreal faces the San Jose Earthquakes.

Montreal is 6-4-5 in home games. Sunusi Ibrahim paces the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six. Montreal has scored 41 goals.

The Earthquakes are 2-11-2 in road games. The Earthquakes have a 3-2-0 record in games they record three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ibrahim has six goals and one assist for Montreal. Josef Martinez has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Amahl Pellegrino has scored seven goals and added one assist for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-7-1, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: None listed.

Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Preston Judd (injured), Ousseni Bouda (injured), William Jacob Richmond (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press