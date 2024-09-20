LA Galaxy host the Vancouver Whitecaps on 5-game home winning streak

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (13-8-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (16-7-7, first in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles -123, Vancouver +279, Draw +302; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host the Vancouver Whitecaps trying to prolong a five-game home winning streak.

The Galaxy are 14-6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dejan Joveljic paces the third-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 13 goals. The Galaxy have scored 58.

The Whitecaps are 12-6-4 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps are 6-1-0 when they record two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joveljic has 13 goals and five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Brian White has 13 goals and two assists for the Whitecaps. Fafa Picault has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 6-4-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.3 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 6-1-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Julian Aude (injured), Edwin Cerrillo (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

Whitecaps: Max Anchor (injured), Ali Ahmed (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press