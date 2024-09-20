Saint Louis City SC tries to end road draw streak in game against the San Jose Earthquakes

Saint Louis City SC (5-11-13, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-21-3, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Saint Louis +147, San Jose +148, Draw +286; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC plays the San Jose Earthquakes after playing to a draw in three road games in a row.

The Earthquakes are 4-18-3 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes are 3-10 in games decided by one goal.

Saint Louis is 3-10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 147 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Saint Louis won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amahl Pellegrino has seven goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

Klauss has scored five goals and added three assists for Saint Louis. Marcel Hartel has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-7-1, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 2-5-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Preston Judd (injured), William Jacob Richmond (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Jack Skahan (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Vitor Costa (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

Saint Louis: Celio Pompeu (injured), Tomas Ostrak (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press