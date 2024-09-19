Florian Wirtz nets 2 on his Champions League debut in 4-0 win for Leverkusen

It took Florian Wirtz less than five minutes to score his first Champions League goal on his debut in Europe’s elite club competition.

Wirtz, who is considered one of the best young players in the world, also netted another as Bayer Leverkusen romped to a 4-0 win at Feyenoord on Thursday.

Leverkusen lost in the Europa League final in May, its only defeat in a remarkable season that saw it win the Bundesliga and German Cup.

Atalanta, the team that beat Leverkusen four months ago, was hosting Arsenal later Thursday.

Leverkusen’s win and Benfica’s 2-1 victory at Red Star Belgrade were the two early kickoffs on the third evening of the new Champions League format which replaces the traditional group stage.

Now, 36 teams each play eight different opponents through January and are ranked in a single league table to decide which teams advance to the knockout phase.

Also later, Barcelona was playing at Monaco; Atlético Madrid was hosting Leipzig; and Brest was facing Sturm Graz.

Wonderful Wirtz

Wirtz has had a great start to the season, with three goals in as many Bundesliga games.

And the 21-year-old continued that streak on Thursday in Rotterdam. Robert Andrich intercepted a poor Feyenoord pass and slipped the ball through to Wirtz, who surged forward before firing into the bottom right corner.

Leverkusen doubled its lead on the half-hour mark as Victor Boniface’s clever pass from the edge of the penalty area released Jeremie Frimpong on the right and his cross was slotted in by Alejandro Grimaldo at the far post.

Another Frimpong cross was volleyed in by Wirtz six minutes later.

Leverkusen hardly needed any help but it was given it on the stroke of halftime when a howler by Feyenoord’s German goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther saw him turn the ball over the line following Edmond Tapsoba’s header.

Stunning goal

New Benfica coach Bruno Lage made it two wins out of two thanks to goals from Turkey internationals Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Orkun Kökçü.

Kökçü’s strike was particularly sumptuous as he curled a free kick into the top right corner from 25 yards.

Felicio Milson scored late for the home team.

