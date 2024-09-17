Seattle Sounders take shutout streak into matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (5-21-2, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (13-9-7, fifth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Seattle -278, San Jose +633, Draw +426; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders come into a matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Sounders are 8-8-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders have a +11 goal differential, scoring 43 goals while conceding 32.

The Earthquakes are 4-18-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are 3-2-0 when they score at least three goals.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has scored 11 goals with three assists for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Amahl Pellegrino has six goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 8-2-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-8-0, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Nouhou Tolo (injured), Joao Paulo (injured).

Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel Munie (injured), William Jacob Richmond (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Carlos Gruezo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press