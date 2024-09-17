Joveljic leads the LA Galaxy against the Portland Timbers

LA Galaxy (16-6-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (11-10-7, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Portland +110, Los Angeles +197, Draw +278; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dejan Joveljic leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after scoring two goals against Los Angeles FC.

The Timbers are 10-8-5 in Western Conference games. The Timbers are second in the league with 56 goals led by Felipe Mora with 13.

The Galaxy are 14-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are 2-4-0 when they score just one goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Galaxy won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mora has scored 13 goals with two assists for the Timbers. Jonathan Rodriguez has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Joveljic has 13 goals and five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 6.8 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Galaxy: 7-3-0, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Claudio Bravo (injured).

Galaxy: Julian Aude (injured), Joseph Paintsil (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press