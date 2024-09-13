Vancouver Whitecaps bring shutout streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (5-20-2, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12-8-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Vancouver -213, San Jose +482, Draw +368; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps come into a matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Whitecaps are 11-6-3 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps are seventh in the Western Conference with 44 goals led by Brian White with 12.

The Earthquakes are 4-17-2 in conference matchups. The Earthquakes rank fifth in the league drawing 156 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Whitecaps won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: White has 12 goals and two assists for the Whitecaps. Fafa Picault has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Amahl Pellegrino has scored six goals with one assist for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 5-3-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-8-0, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Max Anchor (injured), Ali Ahmed (injured), Pedro Vite (injured), Brian White (injured), Fafa Picault (injured), Andres Cubas (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured).

Earthquakes: Chance Derek Cowell Maldonado (injured), Jamar Ricketts (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press