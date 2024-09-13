LA Galaxy take home winning streak into matchup against Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (14-6-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (15-6-7, first in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC +144, Los Angeles +158, Draw +270

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host Los Angeles FC aiming to prolong a four-game home winning streak.

The Galaxy are 13-5-5 in conference games. The Galaxy are 2-4-0 when they score only one goal.

LAFC is 12-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC is second in the league drawing 160 corner kicks, averaging 6.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. LAFC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored 11 goals with five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 16 goals with nine assists for LAFC. Mateusz Bogusz has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 7-3-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

LAFC: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Carlos Emiro Garces Torres (injured), Julian Aude (injured), Riqui Puig (injured).

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Cristian Olivera (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press