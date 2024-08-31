LA Galaxy look to extend win streak in matchup with Saint Louis City SC

LA Galaxy (15-5-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (4-10-12, 14th in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Sunday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Saint Louis +132, Los Angeles +168, Draw +282; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over Saint Louis City SC.

Saint Louis is 2-9-9 in conference play. Saint Louis ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 123 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

The Galaxy are 13-4-5 in Western Conference games. The Galaxy have scored 51 goals while allowing 35 for a +16 goal differential.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has five goals and three assists for Saint Louis. Nokkvi Thorisson has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has scored 11 goals with five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 1-6-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Galaxy: 8-2-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Celio Pompeu (injured), Klauss (injured), Tomas Ostrak (injured), Chris Durkin (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured), Cedric Teuchert (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured), Carlos Emiro Garces Torres (injured), Julian Aude (injured), Dejan Joveljic (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press