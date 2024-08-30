Yeboah and Minnesota United visit the San Jose Earthquakes

Minnesota United FC (9-11-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-19-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE San Jose +117, Minnesota United FC +192, Draw +281; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Kelvin Yeboah leads Minnesota United into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes following a two-goal showing against the Seattle Sounders.

The Earthquakes are 4-16-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are 1-3-0 when they score two goals.

United is 6-9-5 in conference matchups. United ranks fifth in the Western Conference drawing 146 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. United won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amahl Pellegrino has scored six goals for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has eight goals and three assists for United. Bongokuhle Hlongwane has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-8-0, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 7.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

United: 1-8-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

United: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press