Reaction to the death of former England soccer manager Sven-Göran Eriksson

Reaction to the death of former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson:

___

“Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game” — Prince William, president of the English Football Association.

___

“Swedish football feels deep gratitude for everything Svennis has contributed and we stand together in grief with his loved ones. Rest in peace Svennis!” — Swedish soccer federation.

___

“This is a very sad day. He gave all England fans such special memories. No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven’s guidance. Sven will be rightly recognized and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game” — English FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

___

“He will be remembered for his tremendous contribution to English football which brought joy to so many over the years” — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

___

“Thank you for everything that you have done for us” — Italian club Lazio, which Eriksson coached to win the Serie A league title in 2000.

___

“You gave a lot to this world, and you will be missed. Bye, Mr. Eriksson” — AC Milan, the storied Italian team that beat Eriksson’s Benfica in the 1990 European Cup final.

___

