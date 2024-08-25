Real Salt Lake loses Cristian Arango to injury in stunning 2-0 loss to last-place Earthquakes

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Espinoza and Amahl Pellegrino scored first-half goals and the last-place San Jose Earthquakes knocked off Real Salt Lake and knocked out Cristian “Chicho” Arango with an injury in a 2-0 victory on Saturday night.

Arango limped off the field with a right hamstring injury in the 41st minute for Real Salt Lake (12-6-8) after he was fouled by San Jose midfielder Carlos Gruezo with his team already down two goals. He was replaced by Anderson Julio. Arango and D.C. United’s Christian Benteke are tied for the league lead in the race for the Golden Boot with 17 goals this season.

The Earthquakes (5-19-2), who entered play as the worst team in the league with just 14 points through three-quarters of the season, took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on Espinoza’s fourth goal of the campaign. Jackson Yueill notched his second assist on the score.

San Jose grabbed a two-goal lead in the 33rd minute and took it into halftime when Amahl Pellegrino scored unassisted. Pellegrino has six goals in his first season in the league, covering 18 starts and 24 appearances.

Daniel De Sousa Britto finished with four saves in goal for San Jose, earning his second clean sheet in his fifth start and ninth appearance this season.

Zac MacMath turned away three shots for Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake, which entered play third in the Western Conference, and San Jose met for the first time this season.

Real Salt Lake falls to 8-3-1 at home this season where it will play five of its final eight matches.

The Earthquakes return home to play Minnesota United on Saturday. Real Salt Lake will host the New England Revolution on Saturday.

