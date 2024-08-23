Gregersen leads Atlanta United against the LA Galaxy

Atlanta United FC (7-11-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (14-5-7, first in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles -139, Atlanta United FC +303, Draw +328; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Stian Gregersen leads Atlanta United into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after scoring two goals against the Columbus Crew.

The Galaxy are 9-1-3 at home. The Galaxy rank fifth in the MLS with 49 goals led by Dejan Joveljic with 11.

United is 2-6-4 in road games. United has a 3-9 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joveljic has 11 goals and five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

Saba Lobzhanidze has scored six goals with four assists for United. Daniel Rios has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 7-3-0, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Julian Aude (injured), Dejan Joveljic (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

United: Noah Cobb (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press