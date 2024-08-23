Gomez leads Real Salt Lake against the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (4-19-2, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (12-5-8, third in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Real Salt Lake -256, San Jose +563, Draw +402; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Andres Gomez leads Real Salt Lake into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes following a two-goal performance against the Colorado Rapids.

RSL is 9-4-6 against Western Conference opponents. RSL leads the Western Conference with 51 goals. Christian Arango leads the team with 17.

The Earthquakes are 3-16-2 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes are 3-9 in games decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arango has 17 goals and five assists for RSL. Gomez has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

Amahl Pellegrino has five goals for the Earthquakes. Hernan Lopez Munoz has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-3-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 1-9-0, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Jose Kevin Bonilla (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).

Earthquakes: Cruz Medina (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Emi Ochoa (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press