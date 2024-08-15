Marco Reus joins LA Galaxy of MLS after 12 years with Borussia Dortmund

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marco Reus is heading to Major League Soccer, agreeing Thursday to a contract with the LA Galaxy through the end of the 2026 season.

The 35-year-old midfielder left Borussia Dortmund in May after 12 years with his hometown club. He was named the Budensliga Footballer of the Year in 2012 and 2019.

Reus had 15 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances for Germany from 2011-12. He had a goal and an assist in Germany’s 2-1 win over Sweden in group play of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He scored 170 goals and had 131 assists in 429 games for Dortmund.

“Marco Reus is a world-class player who has excelled at the highest level of the sport,” Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said. “For Marco, a two-time Bundesliga Footballer of the Year, to join the Galaxy after playing his entire career in Germany is a testament to the project we are continuing to build at the club.

“We look forward to Marco’s contributions to the LA Galaxy as we enter the critical final stretch of the 2024 MLS season and beyond.”

LA acquired Reus’ rights from Charlotte FC for $400,000 in general allocation money. He had been in talks about a move to Charlotte before he chose the Galaxy.

