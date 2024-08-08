Thierry Henry was as cool as they come as a player. He’s showing emotion as a coach at the Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Win or lose the men’s soccer final on Friday, Thierry Henry says the Paris Olympics have been a triumph for France.

“When we decide to be together, we are unstoppable, no matter the outcome of a match or sport. And that, I think we needed after what happened a little before the competition,” Henry said Thursday.

The show of unity witnessed at the Games has been in contrast to the division created during France’s recent elections when the country looked set to usher in its first far-right government since World War II. A coalition of the French left eventually took the most seats, but it came after political uncertainty when National Rally appeared poised to win.

Henry, coach of the France team, did not make specific reference to the political environment, but his pride at his country’s reaction was clear ahead of his team’s gold medal match against Spain at Parc des Princes.

“As I often say, when we know how to come together, to unite, we are still not bad. And then we have a beautiful country,” he said.

Henry was a World Cup and European Championship winner with France as a player. Now he has the chance to add Olympic gold to his resume and perhaps put himself in the frame for top coaching jobs beyond the Games.

It was suggested to him that he could emulate Novak Djokovic, who completed a full set of major titles by winning gold in the men’s tennis singles in Paris.

“I can’t compare myself to a guy like that,” the Arsenal great said. “It’s up to them (the players) to make sure that we can go and win gold. But did I ever think I was going to be part of an Olympic team? Never.”

The gold medal would be Henry’s first major honor in a coaching career that is still early in its development.

He won the World Cup on home soil as a player in 1998. Gold in France would be extra special, he said, because his family will be watching in the stadium, adding: “maybe that’s what was missing.”

For a man who often seemed guarded during his playing career, Henry let his emotion out after the dramatic extra time win against Egypt in the semifinals.

“I never had my kids at a stadium looking at me with my team…. because when I got my kids, I was almost at the end of my career. So having them around is something I never felt before, never experienced. And I experienced a lot,” he said. “The possibility to see my kids, sharing that moment with me and everybody in France, that beats everything for me and it’s the Olympic games in your country.

“So if you’re not emotional with that, then you have a problem.”

Standing in France’s way is a Spain team looking to complete a memorable double for its national soccer teams after the senior squad won the European Championship last month.

Spanish soccer, in general, is enjoying a period of success, with the women’s team winning the World Cup last year and having the chance to take bronze at the Olympics.

“We’re a reference (point) for European and world soccer,” Spain coach Santi Denia said. “What we’re doing is trying to improve our playing style — football now is faster, with more transitions — without losing our essence.”

France vs. Spain means there will be a European gold medalist at the Olympics for the first time in 32 years. Latin American nations have dominated the last five editions of the tournament, with Brazil and Argentina winning two each and Mexico one.

Spain — the beaten finalist in Tokyo three years ago — was the last European winner at Barcelona 1992.

France’s only Olympic gold came at Los Angeles 1984 and it also took silver when the Games were held in Paris in 1900.

