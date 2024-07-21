Minnesota United snaps nine-match winless streak with 2-0 victory over Earthquakes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United used a first-half own goal and a second-half score by Bongokuhle Hlongwane to snap a nine-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Minnesota United (9-10-6) took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to an own goal by San Jose defender Tanner Beason in the 38th minute.

That was it until Hlongwane used assists from Joseph Rosales — his 10th — and Sang Bin Jeong — his first — in the 75th minute to score his seventh goal of the season

Dayne St. Claire needed to make just one save to earn his third clean sheet of the season for Minnesota United.

William Yarbrough saved five shots for the Earthquakes (4-19-2).

San Jose, which has lost three in a row, is the only team in the league with less than 20 points.

Minnesota United earned its first victory since beating Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on June 1. The club had gone 0-7-2 in its previous nine matches.

The league goes on a monthlong hiatus to play the Leagues Cup. San Jose travels to play Real Salt Lake when play resumes on Aug. 24. Minnesota United will host the Seattle Sounders on Aug. 24.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer