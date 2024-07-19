San Jose Earthquakes take road losing streak into matchup against Minnesota United

San Jose Earthquakes (4-18-2, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-10-6, ninth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Minnesota United FC -130, San Jose +288, Draw +312; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes hit the road against Minnesota United looking to stop a four-game road slide.

United is 5-8-5 against conference opponents. United is 3-1-1 when it records at least three goals.

The Earthquakes are 3-15-2 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes have a 3-9 record in matches decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored eight goals and added three assists for United. Bongokuhle Hlongwane has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Amahl Pellegrino has five goals for the Earthquakes. Hernan Lopez Munoz has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-7-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 1-8-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Hugo Bachrach (injured), DJ Taylor (injured), Wil Trapp (injured), Clint Irwin (injured).

Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Cruz Medina (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Emi Ochoa (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Vitor Costa (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press