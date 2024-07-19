Portland Timbers visit the LA Galaxy after shutout victory

Portland Timbers (10-8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (13-5-7, first in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles -140, Portland +295, Draw +339; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Real Salt Lake 3-0, the Portland Timbers play the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy are 12-4-5 in conference play. The Galaxy are 8-0-1 when they score at least three goals.

The Timbers are 9-6-4 in conference matchups. Evander leads the third-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 11 goals. The Timbers have scored 48.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored 11 goals and added five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Evander has scored 11 goals and added 10 assists for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 7-3-0, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Timbers: 7-1-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Julian Aude (injured), Dejan Joveljic (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

Timbers: Kamal Miller (injured), Marvin Loria (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press