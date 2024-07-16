LA Galaxy host the Colorado Rapids in conference play

Colorado Rapids (11-8-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (12-5-7, first in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles -108, Colorado +235, Draw +299; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids square off in a conference matchup.

The Galaxy are 11-4-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 7-0-1 record in games they record more than two goals.

The Rapids are 9-7-3 against conference opponents. The Rapids rank fourth in the Western Conference with 118 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game. The Rapids are also fourth in MLS play with 45 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored 11 goals with five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Rafael Navarro has scored 11 goals and added one assist for the Rapids. Cole Bassett has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 7-3-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Rapids: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jonathan Perez (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

Rapids: Moise Bombito (injured), Jackson Travis (injured), Daniel Chacon (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press