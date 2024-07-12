Agada leads Sporting Kansas City against the San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City (5-13-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (4-16-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE San Jose -110, Sporting Kansas City +255, Draw +273; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: William Agada leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against Dallas.

The Earthquakes are 3-13-2 in conference play. The Earthquakes have scored 30 goals while giving up 56 for a -26 goal differential.

Sporting KC is 4-11-4 in Western Conference games. Sporting KC has a 0-6-2 record in games it scores only one goal.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Sporting KC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amahl Pellegrino has scored five goals for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Agada has seven goals and two assists for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 1-8-1, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.9 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.8 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 3-7-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured), Carlos Gruezo (injured).

Sporting KC: Felipe Hernandez (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Remi Walter (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press